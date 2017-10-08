Look dope in suit and sneakers

Are you aware that suit can be combined with sneakers in such as a way that you end up with a smart casual look perfect for a non-formal occasion? Putting this look together can be quite tricky, so here’s a guide to looking dope in suit and sneakers.

Fit is super important when rocking this trend. Before you consider the shoes, make sure the suit fits; always ensure trousers are fitted and that the blazers show your natural shape.

A fitted, slimmer frame will look great with complementing sneakers ensuring a sleek, aligned aesthetic. Stay simple with a plain pair of sneakers that will add to the edge of the formal wear.

Classic black and navy pairs can be specifically good with retaining a formality to looks without snubbing dress codes. Try out different combinations of suits and sneakers to make sure you get the right pairing.

Try a bold blazer with a plain tee shirt and dress up the simple outfits with signature coloured sneakers. A good tip is to find sneakers that come in luxurious materials to formalize the look.

A great example is leather trainers. Brands like Converse and Vans boast simplistic styles and come in a variety of various materials like suede, velvet and leather which prove to create more range for formal dressing. Don’t underestimate what groomed hair can do to upgrade the seriousness of sneakers on suit trend. A well-styled beard will add to the trend, making looks appear to have a more polished aesthetic appeal.

Like this: Like Loading...