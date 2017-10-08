Luxury cooling units

The weather has been hellish lately, with a smattering of rainfall here and there.

Between the hot weather and the brief rains that come to extract more heat from the ground, we do not stand a chance. However, all is not lost, certainly not! Have you looked around in homes, churches, event centres and more?

The air conditioning units are getting even more sophisticated. You know this is amazing especially as we are in a world where we can even operate the air conditioners without the remote controls, all you need is an App on your mobile phone and you have complete control of your cooling unit.

That is plenty good news to us who cannot stand the heat, from conditioners that are wall units to the standing floor systems all the way to those that actually look like they are moonlighting as part of the decor; we are not complaining, not at all.

As long as they do their primary duties of cooling the air and keeping us feeling fresh and unfazed by the climate, we are cool (no pun intended).

