Madrid ready £200m bid for Tottenham’s Kane

Real Madrid have reportedly decided that they are prepared to pay £200m (£177m) to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane has finished as top goalscorer in the Premier League over the past two seasons, and the 24-year-old has already netted six times from seven league outings during the current campaign.

The England forward also has five goals from two appearances to his name in the Champions League, and that has allegedly led to Real making the decision to step up their interest in the free-scoring frontman.

According to Don Balon, Real are ready to break their own transfer record in order to sign Kane for what could potentially be the best years of his career.

Karim Benzema has only recently signed a new long-term deal at the Bernabeu, but it appears that Real have identified Kane as the Frenchman’s long-term replacement.

Kane still has just under five years remaining on his existing contract with the North London outfit.

