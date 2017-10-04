Madu joins African champions InterClube

Damilola Olaleye

Nigerian international Ndidi Madu has joined Angolan and five-time FIBA Africa Champions Cup Women winners InterClube de Luanda, the outfit confirmed on Tuesday.

Fresh off a FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2017 title, Madu fills the void left by Angolan international Nadir Manuel, who is on a maternity leave.

And, she joins a team she has faced on a number of occasions.

Two years ago, the 28-year-old power forward, helped Mozambique outfit Ferroviario de Maputo claim a ACCW Third-Place finish.

A year earlier in 2014, Madu, who has a vast experience in European leagues, featured at ACCW on Nigerian powerhouse First Bank uniform.

“She is a player with similar characteristics to Nadir Manuel, and having watching her play so many times in recent years, I thought she would fit in our team,” InterClube de Luanda head coach Apolinario Paquete explained to FIBA.basketball.

