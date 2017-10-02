Maku to Buhari: Stop Al-Makura from selling Nasarawa’s assets

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 general elections in Nasarawa State, Mr. Labaran Maku, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the situation of the state and stop Governor Tanko Al- Makura from selling the state’s assets.

Al-Makura had obtained a resolution of the state House of Assembly to dispose state assets through a letter S/SSG/13/ POL.1V/71 dated September 22. Addressing newsmen yesterday at his residence at Akwanga, headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, Maku also called on the National Assembly to launch investigation into the activities of Governor Al-Makura in the state.

Maku, who frowned at the resolution allowing Al-Makura to sell off strategic assets of the state, condemned the manner the resolution was passed by the House of Assembly without subjecting it to debate or public hearing. Maku, who described Al-Makura’s intention to sell off such vital assets as treacherous, wondering why the governor was bent on selling such when his predecessors preserved them.

