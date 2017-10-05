Malaria: Reps seek FG’s intervention in Kano

Philip Nyam

Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) to take urgent steps in controlling malaria epidemic in Kano State.

The House made the appeal after adopting a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance by Hon. Abubakar Nuhu Danburam (APC, Kano).

While presenting the motion, the lawmaker said the programme must be geared towards taking proactive measures and to be better prepared to bring emergency situation, such as the one in Kano, under control.

Danburam in his motion said since October 2016, when Kano State witnessed unprecedented malaria epidemic, it had been spreading despite all efforts to bring it under control through the provision of mosquito nets and administration of drugs.

He said one of the challenges that face the people of Kano Municipal Federal Constituency and the state at large was the inadequate provision and distribution of mosquito nets, which protect the people against malaria infection.

He said malaria epidemic usually occurs during rainy season, hence the need to be proactive to prevent its occurrence.

In adopting the motion, the House mandated its committee on health to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Health to assist in controlling the persistence of malaria epidemic in Kano State and the country at large.

