Man, Nursing wife remanded in prison for defiling 10-year-old house maid

A Surulere Chief Magistrates Court Lagos yesterday remanded a couple, Okechukwu Onubogu and his wife, Gloria, in prison for allegedly assaulting and defiling their 10-year-old house maid.

‎The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. A. Ipaye-Nwachukwu, remanded the couple pending perfection of the bail conditions.

The accused persons — Onubogu, 54 and Gloria, 45 — who pleaded not guilty, were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on defilement, assault, inhuman treatment, indecent treatment, and unlawful sexual ‎intercourse.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that Onubogu committed the offence sometime in April while the victim was asleep at night.

Osayande also said that his wife allegedly committed the offence of inhuman treatment of the maid between April and September 2 at No. 119, Lawanson Road, Itire, Lagos State.

The offences, however, contravened sections 137, 173, 245, 247 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The prosecutor alleged that the husband had sexual intercourse with the 10-year-old housekeeper and also caused her bodily harm.

He said, “The woman, on her own part, had beaten the girl, causing her grievous harm and also failed to supply her the basic necessities of life.‎

“She started maltreating her since she got to know that her husband had defiled me,” Osayande said.

Magistrate Ipaye further granted bail to the man in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum; and also granted a N200, 000 bail to the wife based on self-recognition since she is nursing mother with a seven-month-old baby.‎

Ipaye said one of the sureties must be a community leader or a cleric in Lagos, while the other must be a civil servant on Grade Level 14.

“the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

“The 10-year-old girl must be taken to the hospital for treatment and thereafter kept at Correctional Centre for Girls, Idi-Araba, Lagos, pending her ‎reunion with her family members,” Ipaye ordered.

‎The matter was further adjourned till November 11 pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution’s office (DPP).

