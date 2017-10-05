Manufacturing still crawling

Despite abundant potential to make Nigeria a manufacturing hub in the continent, the road to industrialisation, 57 years after independence, is still littered with challenges. Taiwo Hassan reports

Globally, industrialisation marked by manufacturing, is at the heart of most developed economies. It is central to the economic growth and development achieved by advanced economies such as the United States of America, Germany, Japan, etc.

It is also the reason for high development recorded in these countries in terms of high human value and quality of life.

This is because a strong and vibrant industrial sector creates massive employment opportunities and high income for the society.

Manufacturing has historically been the driver of industrialisation, structural change of any economy and catch-up amongst nations.

Today, through manufacturing, China, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea are catching up fast with the United States, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom – the foremost industrialised nations in terms of income and wealth, standard of living and international recognition.

Manufacturing, being the heart of industrialisation, is central to income growth and society’s welfare.

Empirical evidence indicates that most industrialised nations of the world are strongly associated with high per capita income and good quality of life, which is made possible by the vibrancy of their manufacturing sectors that create multiple job opportunities for their people.

The robustness of manufacturing in the high income economies was not achieved by chance, but with deliberate policy actions that were effectively implemented by government.

Manufacturing in Nigeria

Entrepreneurship has been exhibited early in the history of Nigeria, with the various nationalities displaying different skills in trading, manufacturing, technological development, albeit unpolished technology, which seemed adequate for the use of the populace in their everyday life.

Viewed from the background of historical evolution in the development of some entrepreneurial skills that were exhibited by the country’s older generations, one can cite many examples such as the local drum factories in the old Oyo Empire; the brass factories of the Benin Kingdom; the leather and craft industries in the North, as well as the aluminum pot and cooking utensils from Shaki.

These are few examples of the ingenuity and entrepreneurship of Nigerians at that time, which were based on local technologies.

One can also cite the examples of iron smelting in the old Oyo kingdom, tin smelting around Jos, artistic bronze works in Benin Empire and Ife, manufacture of dane guns, cutlasses, hoes and axes by local blacksmiths in Awka and other parts of Nigeria.

Industrialisation process

Industrialisation is widely believed to be a catalyst for rapid growth and development of any economy and as a process, presupposes the provision of appropriate institutions by the state to actualise it.

The Federal Government embraced industrialisation after independence and successive administrations, in their quest to industrialise the economy, introduced various industrial policies to facilitate the process.

The need to fast-track the process became imperative because despite the abundant natural and human resources the country was endowed with, and projected population increase, the government could not rely much on the export of unprocessed agricultural produce for its income.

This prompted it to adopt import substitution industrialisation (ISI) as a development strategy, which was aimed at reducing the importation of finished goods in favour of local production of such goods.

The ISI was aimed at creating employment opportunities for the teeming Nigerian work force, wealth creation and mobilisation, transfer of technology and empowering Nigerians.

This marked the beginning of modern or mechanised manufacturing in Nigeria.

The Government to its credit also introduced other industrial policies in order to fast-track the industrialisation process.

Among these were: Import Substitution Industrialisation (ISI) – 1963; Nigerian Indigenisation Policy – 1972; Structural Adjustment Programme – 1986; Trade and Financial Liberalisation Policy- 1989; Small and Medium Enterprises Equity Investment Scheme (SMEEIS) – 2000; Bank of Industry (BOI) – 2000; National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS) – 2004; National Integrated Industrial Development (NIID) – 2007; Industrial Park Development Strategy (IPDS) – 2009, and the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) – 2014.

In addition, some incentives and reforms were introduced to support the industrial sector and encourage investment.

These include: Tax Holiday; Tariff Protection; Export Incentives etc, while the reforms include: Banking Sector Reform 2004; Taxation Reform and Trade facilitation reform.

Recently, there have been other reforms such as Power Reform Act; Gas Sector Reform; Railway Modernisation Reform, and many more.

The various reforms were helpful in the industrialisation process and in the transformation of Nigeria from an agrarian community to a semi-industrial economy as is evidenced in the growth of the manufacturing sector.

MAN

From the perspective of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), its membership drew from a handful of manufacturers at inception in 1971 to 300 manufacturing enterprises in 1978, and to over 2500 at present.

These policies and reforms also assisted in attracting many entrepreneurs outside the manufacturing sector.

The policies and reforms, however, had some limitations, which inhibited their optimal usefulness to the further growth of the manufacturing sector.

A major challenge was that the government did not carry major stakeholders along in formulating the policies while others included abrogating the policies midstream, absence of appropriate linkages between the various sectors of the economy, such as between the agricultural, solid minerals and forestry sectors, which would have synergised with the manufacturing sector to produce needed raw materials, among others.

The challenges

However, despite all these efforts by government to revamp the economy and place it on the part of development, Nigeria remains largely under developed and less industrialised.

A number of factors are responsible for this. They include lack of credit/access to credit; over dependence on foreign goods; inadequate raw materials; production of sub-standard goods; illiteracy/inadequate skilled manpower; lack of basic infrastructure; political instability and militancy.

Solutions

Given the factors mentioned above, the solutions to the problem include improved access to credit, encouraging local manufacture of industrial goods; improved educational system/manpower training, improved agricultural sector, favourable government policies; provision of basic infraseducation and political stability/security.

Benefits of industrialisation

Attainment of industrialised status is the aim of any country seeking to develop.

This is because industrialisation comes with numerous benefits to any country that attains such status.

The benefits Nigeria will enjoy from being industrialised include employment generation, improved living standard/poverty reduction, improved bottom of the pyramid/economic growth, stimulation of other sectors and development of skilled manpower.

Last line

For industry stakeholders, the move to attain industralisation may have begun by the current administration, but major bottlenecks are still hampering the country’s bid.

