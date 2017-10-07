I did many auditions before winning The Voice Nigeria –Idyl

The life of Idyl has changed dramatically in many ways after he won the just-ended The Voice Nigeria Season 2. The 22-year-old Bayelsa State indigene whose real name is Daniel Diongoli, has become the lucky recipient of a recording contract with Universal Music Africa, a brand new GS4 SUV by GAC Motors and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for winning. He speaks to Adedayo Odulaja on life before glory and what kept him going while the show lasted.

How has being the winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 2 changed your life?

It has really changed my life for the better. I’m beginning to get used to the whole life of being a star. I’m getting used to going to places with people, taking photographs and all of that. It’s new to me of course but I’m just getting used to it more on daily basis.

Some people would say being at such a stage is like a dream. Is that what it is for you as well?

It’s a dream for every young person out there to achieve something like this or reach a certain height they’ve always dreamt of. So, it’s like achieving a dream for me also.

It was not easy all through for you of course, but what was your lowest point in the contest?

I don’t think there was a low point except for when I was up for eviction and when I was put on probation. I think those were the lowest points for me, and like anyone else who was desirous of winning, it dampened my spirit a bit but I got up not long after and kept pushing until the very end.

Some are of the opinion that Yimika and a few others should have won the reality show. How do you feel when you hear people say that?

We are all talented in our different ways. It’s music, it’s artistry and we’re all creative in our different ways. Everybody had a chance to win the show but it happened that I had to be the one who won. I think it’s a win-win for everybody in the end if all things are considered.

Beyond thinking of your fellow contestants could have won, did you see any of them as a real challenge while the show lasted?

Everybody on The Voice Nigeria Season 2 which I was part of was a real talent and is still a real talent. So they were all challengers at different phases but I never had to focus on any individual at any point.

What was growing up for you like?

Growing up was amazing. It was quite an experience that I regard as worth it in every sense. It taught me a lot of things that have seen me all the way through life up till this moment and which are still going to take me a long way.

In looking back, what are some of those things you think gave you the edge over the others?

Everybody put in a lot of hard work, it was just the grace of God. I wouldn’t say it was as a result of personal effort. It was the grace of God that did it for me and of course Nigerians who supported and voted for me.

Have you ever registered for any other reality show apart from The Voice Nigeria?

‘ A h , I don go plenty auditions.’ I’ve been to the auditions of many reality TV shows. I went for MTN Project Fame; I started auditioning from season 5 up till Season 9. I went for Nigerian Idol Season 2 to 5. I went for Glo X-factor. I’ve been auditioning for many years so you can say it’s been a long time coming.

What were some of the comments of the judges you remember from those auditions?

They’ll tell you that you’re good but you’re not ripe for the stage now. That was what they used to tell me. Some would say “Yes” but then you got back home and you expected their call but it wouldn’t come through and so on.

Looking at such dispiriting moments, what kept you going despite all?

I don’t stop. Where we come from, we don’t stop. We pursue the goal till we get it. And music is life to me. It’s the only way I express myself. For me, getting to stop pursuing my career is to stop living.

What core roles did your family play in your emergence?

They did a lot. My mum is my prayer warrior and my dad is my inspiration. My siblings were always there, there were always speaking to me over the phone and they kept encouraging me even when it was tough to go on.

Where are you from?

I am from Bayelsa State. Bayelsa is a very small state but people don’t know that there are lots of talents there that the world needs to hear. Coming from there and I just moved to Lagos and this is happening should tell you a lot. I moved to Lagos about six months ago and this has happened to me, this is to sell Bayelsa to the world.

What made you relocate to Lagos?

I came to Lagos to do a programme at the MUSON Centre. I did a 6-month music programme there and also to pursue a career in music because being here afford you the opportunity to learn more on the music scene.

At the point of registering for The Voice Nigeria 2, what did you have in mind?

It wasn’t really my idea to audition for The Voice Nigeria. Friends pushed me to it. So, when I was auditioning, I just felt I should just do it for fun. I didn’t think I was going to win. It was just the grace of God.

What do you mean when you say you’re from the street.

When I say I’m from the street, it’s mainly about originality. We don’t fake where I come from.

Coming from Bayelsa and seeing Timi Dakolo on the other side as a judge. Did you expect any favour from him?

No. Categorically, no. I’ve always looked up to him but I didn’t expect anything from him as such in terms of favours. I wanted my winning to be as a result of merit. On the show, Timi Dakolo never saved me. I went there to win.

What should your supporters expect from you looking into the future?

They should expect great music from me. I’m expecting to be on the world stage soon and I need their support.

