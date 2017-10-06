Marriage dissolved as DNA reveals child’s paternity

An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State yesterday dissolved the six-yearold marriage between a herbalist, Fakoya Amos, and his wife, Bukola. The 40-year-old Amos had sought dissolution of the marriage over alleged infidelity, troublemaking and child paternity against Bukola. Dissolving the marriage, President of the court, Mrs. Funmi Adeola, ordered the couple to maintain peace. Adeola, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also ordered Bukola to stop bearing the man’s name and return her child to the owner, after a DNA test revealed the true father.

She said: “Since it has been confirmed that the child does not belong to the petitioner, you are hereby ordered to stop parading yourself as his wife. “The child must be properly taken care of and be taken to his biological father.”

Adeola had, during the hearing, ruled that a DNA test be performed to confirm the paternity of the child. The herbalist, who resides at UNILAG Estate in Ikorodu, Lagos State, had in February urged the court to dissolve the marriage, saying he suspected his wife was flirting. He also said he suspected the only child of the union was not his. The 30-year-old respondent, Bukola, who is a photographer denied the allegation.

