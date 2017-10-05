‘Masquerades’ arrested for robbery in Lagos

Ajibade Olusesan

Police have arrested some masquerades in full regalia for allegedly harassing and robbing the residents of Elere, Agege in Lagos.

Residents told our correspondent that the masquerades and some hoodlums were harassing and dispossessing the people of the area of their belongings before some of them made a distress call to the police who responded swiftly.

About 6p.m. on Wednesday, our correspondent saw about six operational vehicles of police with gun- wielding policemen including operatives of Federal Anti-Robbery Squad who moved to the Elere area of Agege, and after about 20 minutes, sounds of gun shots were heard as the masquerades and their followers allegedly attempted to resist arrest.

Residents became panicky as several canisters of tear gas were also fired to force the ‘hoodlums’ into submission.

A few minutes later, two masquerades in their full regalia were chained to the back of a white Hilux van by the police who took them away.

Several hoodlums, who were the followers of the masquerades, were also rounded up.

Policemen stayed back for about 30 minutes after the masquerades had been taken away as passers-by, including our correspondent, were made to raise their hands.

“We are happy the police came on time because this is what these people do regularly. They have a shrine at Anipupo Street and without authorisation from the Olu of Agege, they will come out for ‘ritual’ and used that to harass and extort money from innocent people,” a resident said.

“The last time they did their ‘ritual’ some of these hoodlums came to my shop and even attempted to rape me. They made away with the proceeds of my sales for the day, it was a terrible situation here,” a beer joint operator, who identified herself simply as Iyabo, said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, said they were arrested about 4p.m, on Wednesday.

He said: “When I received the complaint of the masquerades, some decoy teams were sent to the area and the masquerades and their handler where all arrested. They were only using the opportunity to rob some residents of the area.

“The masquerades don’t have the authorised permission of a traditional ruler in their community to come out, because traditionally masquerade doesn’t just come out without a purpose. We have warned repeatedly that masquerades parading themselves on the streets of Lagos will not be tolerated henceforth.”

Edgal warned that any masquerader who comes out without the approval of their custodians would be arrested and arraigned.

