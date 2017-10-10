MASSOB condemns renewed army invasion of Kanu’s home

The Movement for the Actualization of a Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB yesterday condemned the renewed military invasion of the home of the father of Nnamdi Kanu, Eze Israel Kanu at Afara Ukwu, Abia State. In a statement signed by its National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, which was made available to journalists in Awka, MASSOB while describing the action as primitive and cowardice, said no amount of intimidation would stop Biafra agitators from continuing with the struggle.

The statement read in part: “The international community should prevail on the Nigeria Army to stop raiding our home again. We have been telling the Army to produce my bother whose whereabouts has remained unknown since the September 14 military invasion of our compound. “The action of the Nigerian security agents is a sign of jittery, cowardice and Buhari’s government frustration on the eloquent consciousness and realities of Biafra freedom which is being appreciated and acknowledged by international communities.

“MASSOB and other pro-Biafra agitators are not cowed or intimidated by this sheer acts of overzealousness and ethnic hatred of the people of Biafra by Hausa Fulani dominated Nigeria security apparatus. “Even in these persecutions, arrests, extra judicial killings and detention of pro-Biafra agitators, we shall continue to maintain our non-violence principles.

“MASSOB and other pro Biafra groups are the political masquerades of Ndigbo. We shall continue to be the pride of Ndigbo, upholding the vision of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu”.

It would be recalled that Kanu’s family had on Sunday raised the alarm that soldiers invaded their compound again with Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu, alleging that soldiers carted away some household items like TV sets and generators in the course of the invasion. However, in refuting the claim, the army said it was only in search of weapons and that no household items were removed from Kanu’s home.

