MASSOB declares Kanu Biafra hero

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), has described the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a true hero of Biafra either dead or alive.

It, however, described him as a determined young man destined for the actualization and restoration of Biafra. In a release made available to journalists in Enugu at the weekend, MASSOB’s leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has proved to be a loved figurehead for championing the self-determination struggle for the actualization and restoration of Biafra.”

It went on: “As freedom can never be achieved on a platter of gold, Biafra revolutionary struggle for actualization and restoration can never be a childish play. “We shall never relent or be discomforted because of the operation Python dance which MASSOB always see as a sign of jittery and frustration of the authorities.

“This artificial entity called Nigeria will never be united or exist as one nation as long as these established mentality of a section of the country seeing themselves as the lords of Nigeria.

“Operation Python dance in Igbo land, outright rejection and opposition to restructuring of Nigeria state and acceptance of deadly Fulani herdsmen as common criminals by Buhari led Nigeria government have opened the eyes and consciousness of Eastern, Western and Middle Beltan regions of Nigeria towards self-determination for survival.”

Like this: Like Loading...