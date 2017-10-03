Mckinsey: Africa’s consumer spending to hit $2.1trn by 2025

Despite a slowdown in recent years due to currency devaluations and a sharp downturn in oil-exporting economies, consumer spending in Africa is expected to hit $2.1trillion by 2025, according to the worldwide management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company.

In the October edition of its online magazine published yesterday, the firm based its projection on what it described as strong structural fundamentals that are place in Africa to drive the consumer opportunity. Specifically, the firm cited the continent’s young and growing population which according to it, is projected to grow by 20 per cent over the next eight years, with Africa’s youth making up 40 per cent of the total.

The firm stated: “By 2025, almost one-fifth of the world’s people will be living in Africa. This population growth is accompanied by falling dependency ratios and an expanding workforce: the size of Africa’s working-age population is expected to surpass both India’s and China’s by 2034.” Another structural fundamental that is expected to drive Africa’s consumer spending in the next eight years, according to McKinsey, is rapid urbanization.

As the firm put it: “By 2025, an additional 190 million people in Africa are expected to be living in urban areas, which means that about 45 per cent of the population will be urbanized by then.

City dwellers are voracious consumers: per capita consumption spending in large cities in Africa is on average 79 per cent higher at the city level than at the national level. Cities in Kenya and Nigeria, for instance, have per capita consumption rates that are more than double the country rates.”

The firm also identified rising incomes as a key factor driving consumer spending on the continent, pointing out that: “Since 2005, increases in spending per household have been responsible for about 40 percent of consumption growth in Africa.”

“By 2025, 65 percent of African households will be in the ‘discretionary spending’ income bracket (earning more than $5,000). Consequently, the profile of goods and services that Africans purchase will shift, from basic necessities toward more discretionary products,” Mckinsey added.

The firm further cited the widespread adoption of technology on the continent as another factor, that according to it is, “opening many new doors for consumers.” According to Mckinsey: “Mobile money, for instance, is growing five times faster in Africa than in any other region.

By 2020, half of Africans—up from 18 per cent in 2015—are expected to own a smartphone, which they can use to buy and sell products and services, pay bills, and make remittances.

A study in Kenya found that families with M-Pesa mobile money were able to withstand financial shocks (such as illness) without reducing their consumption, because they could borrow money electronically from friends and family.

“The success of e-commerce company Jumia—colloquially referred to as “the African Amazon.com”—is partly due to the fact that it accepts mobile payments, allowing even Africans who don’t have bank accounts to make purchases.”

Like this: Like Loading...