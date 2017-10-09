MDAs waste N37.8bn on frivolous IT projects yearly –NITDA

…saves N500m from screening one project



An estimated N37.8 billion is wasted annually by the ministries, agencies and departments (MDAs) of the Federal Government as 90 per cent of their Information Technology projects fail with the remaining 10 per cent not delivering value for money for the government.

Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami, disclosed this to New Telegraph in an interview at the ongoing Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GIEX) Technology Week in Dubai, United Arabs Emirate (UAE).

Pantami, who led the Nigerian delegation to the annual regional IT innovation conference, expressed disappointment at how MDAs now see IT projects’ inclusion in their annual budgets as a way to siphongovernment money.

He said the development has become worrisome as the MDAs annually budget for the same failed IT projects in the previous year without anything to show for them. He accused the MDAs of siphoning government’s money through embarking on and implementing various frivolous IT projects that do not offer any value for money.

New Telegraph learnt that MDAs budgeted an average of N40 billion for various IT projects annually. T his year, it was gathered that aggregate IT budgets by MDAs stand at N42 billion, with 90 per cent of this figure resulting in failed IT project implementation annually.

“Most agencies of government now see IT projects as the easiest way to steal government money. About 90 per cent of MDAs’ IT projects fail annually while the remaining 10 per cent said to be successfully implemented does not deliver any value for money for the government,” Pantami said. He, however, noted that the laws establishing NITDA empowers it to screen and be the final decider of any IT project to be embarked upon by any government agency.

He said NITDA is closely working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and collaborating with all agencies to ensure compliance with the current position of the agency that they must get clearance from it on any IT project they want to embark upon. “It is the regulation; it is not a new policy. It has been there in the Act that establishes NITDA that we should be the clearing house for all IT projects in the country.

It is just that we are now taking this very seriously in terms of enforcement,” he said. Already, Pantami said non-compliance with the legal clause can lead to up to three years imprisonment for any head of an MDA or government officials that contravenes the legal provision of clearing their IT projects before embarking on them. “Recently, we saved the government N500 million from screening just a single project which an MDA wanted to embark upon. This is just a single project.

The said agency could have multiple projects and when you now look at the same scenario with other hundreds of MDAs, you can have an idea of how much government is losing to such frivolous IT projects. We now screen IT projects based on merits.

“Also, another agency has been budgeting for a single project consistently without anything to show for it and this runs into millions of dollars annually. This is the kind of corruption we want to check in the system,” Pantami toldNew Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the NITDA DG, who spoke shortly after the GITEX expo was declared opened by the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also explained that Nigeria’s participation at the 37th edition of the Middle-East expo was to explore investment opportunities that can better lead to the development of the nation’s ICT industry.

