Medical experts seek end to blame game

Medical experts and girl-rights advocates have advised Nigerians to stop the habit of engaging in what they described as blame game whenever issues of sexual abuse, battery, harassment and rape arise. They said increased enlightenment and successful prosecution of offenders would curb the growing menace.

They spoke at a seminar on rape and child abuse organised by the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society in partnership with a non-governmental organisation, Love Promotions.

Themed: “Before another Rapist Strikes,” the experts included a Senior Consultant Child Psychiatrist at the Adolescent Mental Health Centre, Oshodi, an annex of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Ijarogbe Grace; Founder of Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), Dr. Kemi Dasilva Ibru, among others. Addressing the audience, which included students of some secondary schools across the state, Ijarogbe, said one out of every four girls before clocking 18 years of age had experienced harassment.

She said the best way to tackle the challenge was by teaching both the male and female children sex education early enough. “We must also let everyone know what the laws say about every issue, especially about sexual assault and molestation. We cannot fold our arms and continue to engage in blame games.

Like this: Like Loading...