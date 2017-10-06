Mikel: Eagles’ll do the talking on pitch

…pleads for total support

Super Eagles’ captain Mikel Obi has declared that the players will do the talking on the pitch adding that ther is no need to say too much before Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zambia’s Chipolopolo.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations champions visit the 2013 winners in a match of high importance at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, which should determine the swing of Africa’s Group B ticket to football’s biggest house party in Russia next year summer. “We know how important the match is; that is enough motivation to go all out and give our very best.

There are several players in this team who have not played at the FIFA World Cup. They want to be there in Russia next year. “The talking will be done on the pitch. I have no doubt we have the quality to achieve victory, but we will not make the mistake of under–rating the Zambians.”

The former Chelsea FC player told thenff. com that a good run in the qualifying campaign has been down to focus, determination and massive support of all Nigerians, and believes the same indices are in place for Saturday.

“We have played four matches in the campaign so far, but this one is the match. We are fully focused and ready. All we want is the usual support and encouragement by everyone involved, including the fans who will turn out at the match venue.”

Like this: Like Loading...