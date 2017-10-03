Mikel leads Eagles out in first training

…Iwobi expected today as camp bubbles

Ajibade Olusesan

Captain Mikel Obi is expected to lead the Super Eagles out in their first training session today (Tuesday) ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia on Saturday.

According to the Media Officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye, the training session will take place in the evening and by them almost all the players are expected to have arrived their Le Meridian Hotel, Uyo camp.

As at Monday evening, 15 players were already in camp. Ibitoye told our correspondent that captain Mikel and eight other Eagles’ stars including Leon Balogun, Odion Ighalo, William Troost-Ekong, Mikel Agu and Shehu Abdullahi arrived in Uyo Monday evening from the nation’s capital Abuja.

Others were Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Willaim Troost-Ekong.

Ibitoye said the nine players were received by six others who were earlier birds in Uyo and they were goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Elderson Echiejile, John Ogu, Anthony Nwakaeme and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is one of the players expected to hit the camp today.

“The training will start Tuesday evening and it is going to be an open session. Super Eagles’ fans will get to see their stars in training on Tuesday and Wednesday but the team will train behind the closed doors on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...