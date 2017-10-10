Mikel: Russia 2018 ticket,dream come true

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has described Nigeria’s qualification for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals as dream come true for him and his teammates. Mikel who is aiming to attend his second tournament, praised the team’s fighting spirit while commending the Nigeria Football Federation for helping the squad actualise the dream.

“This is really a dream come true. The team and myself, we worked very hard for this, believing we could do it, and we are over the moon that our aspiration has been met.

“I want to commend everyone who has been involved in this: the players, the coaches, the backroom staff, the NFF. It was not easy but we knew from the beginning that we would have to fight hard for every point and we did,” he said The former Chelsea FC of England midfielder could have been going to his fourth World Cup finals, if Nigeria had not narrowly (head-to-head principle) missed the 2006 finals in Germany and he had not been injured just before the 2010 edition in South Africa. “There is nothing one can do about that; everything comes in God’s time. I am grateful to God for this ticket and we will go to Russia and give our very best,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...