Military invasion: Hold S’East govs responsible not Buhari –Bishop Udeh

Okegwo Kenechukwu

Onitsha

Bishop Abraham Chris, General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (aka By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Udeh has said that the South East governors and all the Igbo political appointees and National Assembly members should be held responsible for the recent military invasion in the South East zone.

He said nobody should blame President Muhammadu Buhari for the invasion because Buhari does not have sole powers, under the constitution to unleash the military on the South Easterners, without active connivance of the Igbo governors and other elected or appointed political office holders from Igbo land.

In a press statement issued to newsmen in Nnewi, weekend, Udeh noted that for this singular act of sabotage, none of the elected public officers, including the governors and National Assembly members, except the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, should be re-elected at the next election for having sacrificed Igbo youths on the altar of governance and selfish interests.

He expressed concern that while the Northern governors and other political appointees are defending the average Northerners, governors from his area, the appointees and even the elites are busy joining hands with the Northerners.

He called on all the Southerners serving under the present Buhari administration to resign their appointments or withdraw from the service with immediate effect.

