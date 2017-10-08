Mimi Ojiekwe rises above distractions

Light skinned, beautiful Nollywood actress, Mimi Ojiekwe is determined to prove that she is not easily distracted.

The Anambra State-born star has had her fair share of controversies, especially since 2015 when she decided to get married to her now estranged husband, Charles Billion. Earlier in the week, just when she thought she was overcoming all that had gone down with her marriage in the last few years, Mimi was yet again hit with the news of her actor husband fathering a child with another woman in the USA.

RazzleDazzle gathered that the news came to the actress as a shock. Despite the whole challenges of taking care of her child alone and the recent scandal, Mimi Ojiekwe is not slowing down, as she is determined to rather put behind her all the drama of her playboy hubby; making it clear that her child and career is all that matter to her.

She is currently on set filming with some of her top colleagues. Meanwhile, there are reports that Charles Billion has a child with a top Police officer in Lagos, whose identify cannot be revealed.

“Mimi has shown that she is neither distracted nor bothered. She is happy and that’s all that matters to everyone who care about Mimi. She has really been through a lot. Seeing her working on making a living again through what she is passionate about, gives me nothing but joy. Her child is also doing fine”, sources close to Mimi told RazzleDazzle.

