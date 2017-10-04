Mixed reactions trail interstate park relocation

In an effort to revive transportation policy in Lagos, the state government had announced the ban of inter-state motorists from operating at Yaba and Jibowu axis of the state. While the union at Ojota motor park has expressed its readiness to receive the inter-state operators at the park, the Ojodu Berger chapter has condemned the plan of the state government. SEGUN OJO writes

As part of measures to make Lagos State comfortable for the residents and visitors to dwell in, the state government, to the astonishment of travelers and Lagos residents, recently announced restriction of the operation of inter-state buses and vehicles operating along Ikorodu road from going beyond Ojodu Berger and Ojota Motor parks. The state government in its directive, also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the operators to relocate to the designated inter-state motor parks at Ojota and Ojodu Berger, after which stiff sanction would be applied to defaulters.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, after a joint inspection tour of ongoing projects at Yaba and Jibowu, said: “We will no longer allow inter-state buses on Ikorodu Road; they will have to go to Ojota and Ojodu Berger, which are the two designated inter-state motor parks. The operators have not been tidy despite repeated warnings. Government can no longer allow such to continue.”

However, as there are two sides to a coin, some showered encomiums on the state government for the gesture while others have rather lambasted the government’s action saying the government did not care about people’s welfare.

While speaking to New Telegraph, one of the passengers at Jibowu park expressed her dissatisfaction over the development, adding that many passengers had been stranded as there were no inter-state vehicles to convey passengers from that spot.

The passenger, who identified herself as Adeola said: “This is unfair. I came from Yaba with the belief that I will be able to take a bus from here. But unfortunately, I will need to spend again to Ojota before I can be able to take a bus to convey me to my destination.”

The story was however different to a trader at Jibowu, who declined to be named as she also spoke on the issues that may have led the government to take such decision.

“The government made a very good decision. A bus belonging to Chisco Transport hit the electric wire at the junction where the vehicles are parked and it caused a disaster in this area. The governor came here and he was not happy with the incident and situation of the road.

“This road is a very busy road and it is one-lane road. The drivers staying here always cause traffic that stretches to Yaba but since the ban has been announced, there has been free flow of traffic. It is a welcome development.”

There was palpable tension in Jibowu when New Telegraph visited the area to observe the level of compliance by the inter-state motorists operating in the area. Findings revealed that security operatives besieged the area with police vehicles and tow trucks early in the morning as the reluctant drivers were caught unawares. Some of the drivers scampered for safety as those who were caught had their vehicles towed away by the security officers.

Gossips flow among different groups, while gnashing of teeth and wailings characterized the scene as some people were seen discussing the development and the evil that befell the defaulters.

Meanwhile, a survey by New Telegraph to Ojota Motor Park showed that adequate space had been provided for the affected inter-state operators operating along Ikorodu Road.

From the entrance of Ojota Motor Park, down to the office of the NURTW branch office, an adequate space had been cleared and made available for the affected motorists to relocate and operate from.

While speaking to New Telegraph, the chairman, NURTW, Ojota branch, Mr Olanusi(JP) revealed that the union has prepared enough and is ready to receive both the motorists and passengers who have been affected with the ban.

“We are fully prepared and ready to take them. As you can see from the gate down to the extreme, the place has been cleared for the motorists to operate. There is also enough space for the passengers.”

Corroborating the development, the Chairman of Lagos State Branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, said the inter-state transport park at Odo-Iyaalaro in Ojota is now ready to receive the operators banned along Ikorodu Road.

Speaking through the secretary of Ojota Main Garage Branch, Comrade Francis Olasanoye, Agbede said after the state government issued the ban, concerted efforts have been put in place by the government in partnership with the Union to prepare the Ojota park, and that all is now set for the inter-state operators to relocate.

“The Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, visited this area with the State Chairman and we have cleared the new place where those affected by the ban will be operating from. We are fully ready to receive them and we thank the state government and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for this development,” he said.

In a swift reaction, the Ojodu Berger union of transport workers have expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s plan to move the inter-state operators operating along ikorodu axis to the designated popular Ojodu Berger motor park, saying the government had made no adequate provision for the motorists to relocate. According to the union, the space available at Ojodu Berger Motor Park could not contain the inward bound motorists. For most Nigerian newcomers to Lagos, Ojodu Berger Motor Park is an unforgettable bus stop because of its uniqueness as it is the first part of the Megacity their feet touches. With the newly commissioned pedestrian bridge, lay-bys and slip road at Ojodu Berger, pedestrians can move from the carriage that leads to Ibadan down to the petrol station by the roundabout without having to touch the ground.

Speaking to New Telegraph, the Secretary of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ojodu Berger branch, Taiwo Abiodun, decried the government’s decision to relocate the inter-state operators to the already crammed Ojodu Berger motor park without proper transformation of the park.

“They have sent us the notice that the inter-state motorist will relocate here but we are not prepared for anything because there is not enough space for the motorists to relocate. Unless we are deceiving ourselves, this place cannot accommodate the drivers.

“We have been opportune to travel out to developed countries and we see how the government over there builds their various motor parks. A park should have been created separately for inter-state operators and their vehicles would be painted with different colour from the renowned yellow colour of other vehicles within the state.”

Also speaking on the development, Segun Adewale, the chairman of inter-state drivers at the park, lamented the government’s initiative to move other motorists into the Ojodu Berger Motor Park. He added that the government should have critically looked at the designated park and considered the masses before making the decision. “We don’t know where the government is taking us to. There is no space for them here. It is better to take them to Ojota where there is available space.”

