Miyeti Allah camps 400 armed herdsmen in Benue- Group

The Inspector General of Police and the Benue State Government have been called upon to investigate an allegation that more than 400 armed herdsmen have been camping in the mountainous community of Turan in Kwande Local Government Area of the state since early September, 2017 with intention to foment mayhem.

Members of Benue Journalists’ Forum of Nigeria (BJFN), an association of professional journalists of Benue State extraction, who made the call, said the men who are nonresidents of the community, are alleged to have entered the unoccupied terrain through the Nigerian border with Cameroun and Kashimbila town located between Taraba and Benue states, and are gradually moving towards the inhabited areas.

A statement by the President and Vice President of BJFN, Comrades Joseph Saater Unde and Godwin Anyebe respectively; said, information available to them indicate that the herdsmen came with cattle laden with loads suspected to be arms and ammunition. According to them, a young Tiv hunter, who discovered the men in the mountainous region of the community said, some of them look like people from Niger Republic. When they heard his gun shot while chasing an antelope, they responded with over 100 gunshots; the sound of guns he has never heard before.

They alleged that the herdsmen and their alleged sponsors had in recent time vowed to take over Benue valley by attacking it from six fronts namely, Kwande, Guma, Konshisha, Vande- Ikyaa and Gwer respectively.

But the National coordinator of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State chapter, Alhaji Garus Gololo denied allegation that the association denied the allegation.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph in Makurdi, Alhaji Gololo described the allegation as mere falsehood aimed at tarnishing the image of the association, adding that the group has resolved not to attack any ethnic group in the country again because they won’t gain anything from violence.

“What you are hearing is a lie. It is not Miyetti Allah they are talking about. We have no such plan to attack anybody in Benue State. We are peacemakers, how can we go attacking the people we are living together with?” But BJFN insisted that “these herdsmen and their alleged sponsors have threatened legal action against Benue State Government over the Anti- Grazing Law and have even protested against the anti grazing bill in Taraba State.

“We suspect a grand plot to destabilize the Benue Valley, taking cognizance of the claim by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) at a recent press conference in Abuja that they were the first settlers in the valley and that it belongs to them” the group said.

They further called a full implementation of the state’s anti-grazing law, alleging that a similar incident by herdsmen organizing from one end of the community and later attacking them from there, occurred in Bali and Gembu Local Government Area of Taraba State recently

