Monkey pox: Bayelsa steps up efforts to check spread

As a way of help checking the spread of the monkey pox outbreak that just hit Bayelsa State, the Association of Resident Doctors Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa Branch at the weekend instituted its own team of doctors from the Community Medicine Department with their emergency numbers given out so that citizens can call in case they come across any suspected victims. According to the doctors, the numbers to call in any case of emergency are 08036722138, 08036087938, 08066997434, 08092855111 and 08035272674.

The Bayelsa State President of the Association, Dr. Nathan Onini, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph in Yenagoa, also revealed that for now there was no cure for the disease but personal hygiene and non-contact with the affected person are advised. Dr. Onini further disclosed that so far they were yet to get any response from the public concerning the emergency numbers released to them.

When Sunday Telegraph contacted one of the numbers to find out the response; Dr Anthony Egubbe, who answered the call, said there had been no fresh reported cases so far outside the already existing ones. “We are following up, so far there were 11 people that had been in contact with the infected people and we are quarantining them at Okolibiri.”

Meanwhile, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as the Centre is working very hard to control the monkey pox outbreak in Bayelsa State. Ihekweazu, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, assured that the centre was taking all the required steps to manage the cases and prevent further spread.

