Monkey Pox: Don’t eat dead animals, bush meat,  FG warns

Following the recent outbreak of the Monkey Pox disease in Bayelsa State, the Federal Government has warned Nigerians to desist from consuming dead animals and bush meats, especially bush monkeys, and also stay away from crowded environments.

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole in a statement signed by the Director Media and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mrs. Boade Akinola on Thursday in Abuja, however, urged the citizenry to remain calm, as there is no prior record of mortality.

He explained that Monkey Pox disease was a viral illness by a group of viruses that included chickenpox and smallpox, but was milder in comparison with the others.

According to him, the suspected victims had been quarantined and currently receiving supportive treatment, even as health facilities placed on an alert to forestall an epidemic.

“Investigation is still on-going and our partners are working with us on this reported outbreak while the NCDC team in Bayelsa state would give support’ the Minister assured.

“Monkeypox could not be confirmed by laboratory investigations by WHO referral laboratory in Dakar, Senegal says so,

“The symptoms include headache, fever, back pains and in advanced cases, rashes bigger than those caused by chicken pox.

“Anyone with symptoms of monkeypox should immediately report to the nearest health facility, while health workers are advised to maintain a high index of suspicion and observe safety percussion.

“The virus is mild and there is no known treatment and no preventive vaccines hence the public should be at alert and avoid crowded places as much as possible, avoid eating dead animals, bush meat and particularly bush monkeys.

Like this: Like Loading...