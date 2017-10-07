Monkey Pox spreads

Rivers report 3 cases

The number of patients reported to be receiving treatment for the communicable monkeypox which broke out in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital has risen from 11 to 13, as the state government says there is no cause for alarm. The 13 patients including a medical doctor and a 17-year-old boy suspected to be infected with the monkeypox virus isolated at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) Okolobiri in Bayelsa State are responding to treatment and are at various stages of recovery.

The development emerged as the state government yesterday inaugurated a 12-member rapid response team comprising top medical professionals to prevent the spread of the suspected viral epidemic even as it also gave out two dedicated lines, 08066987752, 08035474676 to its citizens to report cases of the suspected monkey virus that has hit the state. Besides the 12 members, which make up the core team, other sub-teams to carry out contact tracing of patients has also been set up.

In the same vein, Rivers State Government also announced three suspected cases of the dreaded Monkey Pox, noting that the victims have been placed under surveillance. Speaking on the development yesterday, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebimitula Etebu, who inaugurated the committee in Yenagoa, alongside his Information counterpart, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, reassured the citizens that there was not need to panic.

The commissioner said currently, the state had 13 suspected cases at different stages of recovery following treatment at the makeshift isoloation ward at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri. He also said over 50 persons were being actively followed at differently located places in the state. Etebu stated: “At present, as we speak, we have 13 suspected cases at different stages of recovery following treatment at the makeshift isolation ward at NDUTH, Okolobiri.

There are also over 50 persons being actively followed at differently located places in the state. “Active disease surveillance has also been carried, case management and other sundry measures have also been carried out in a bid to halt the spread of the disease in the state.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, who disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the suspects were identified in Rumuolumeni, Eneka and Rumoimoi all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, in Port Harcourt. He said the ministry had deployed every means to prevent the spread of the disease by activating the state’s isolation centres, just as he said that all the health centres have been put on red alert.

Chike added that the ministry have urged the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, primary health centres, and other relevant authorities to be at alert for any emergencies. He also appealed to members of the public to contact the following numbers 08056109538, 09062277699, and 08033124314 for emergency. He said: “In Rivers State we have three suspected cases already. One is from the Rumuorlumeni area. We saw it and think it is not a serious matter so we have ruled it out.

“Another one is a 13-yearo- old boy at Eneka. We discovered they took the boy to a native doctor. The parents think they can handle it the native way. “We have activated our isolation centres and we have put all our Health centres on red alert.

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and all our Primary Health Centres have been reactivated. We can assure you that there is no course for alarm because we are on top of the situation.”

