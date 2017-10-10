Monkeypox hits Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, four other states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday declared that 31 suspected cases of monkey pox have so far been reported in seven states across the country. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of NCDC, made this known in Abuja.

According to Ihekweazu, following the notification of a suspected monkey pox outbreak on September 22 in Bayelsa, other suspected cases have been reported from six more states. He listed the affected states as Bayelsa, Rivers, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Ogun and Cross Rivers. Ihekweazu said that samples had been collected from each suspected case for laboratory confirmation.

“Results are still being awaited. So far, there have been no deaths recorded. “It is unlikely that many of the suspected cases are actually monkey pox, but all are being investigated. “All the suspected cases are currently receiving appropriate medical care, and the patients are all improving clinically in their various states,” he said.

Ihekweazu said that the Federal Ministry of Health, through the NCDC, was supporting the affected states to ensure the outbreak is brought under control and to limit further spread. “NCDC has activated an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) to coordinate the outbreak investigation and response across the affected states.

“The EOC is currently supporting State Ministries of Health in their response to the outbreak through active case finding, epidemiological investigation and contact tracing. “Measures have been put in place to ensure effective sample collection and testing for laboratory confirmation. “Risk communication activities have been heightened to advise the public on preventive measures.

All 36 States and the FCT have been notified for preparedness,” the NCDC national coordinator said. In Lagos, there was discovery of two suspected cases in private hospitals in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at the state Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, urged residents to intensify their personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.

This came Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Inyang Asibong, said the suspected victim of monkeypox in the state was in stable condition. Idris said that one of the victims ate bush meat and just returned from Bayelsa State before he was taken to the hospital. The commissioner disclosed that out of the 31 suspected cases in the country, two were recorded in Lagos and currently being investigated.

He said: “Though no confirmed case has been recorded, there is need to sensitise members of the public and provide adequate information on measures for prevention and control of the disease in line with policy of the state government.Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease from (animal to man) caused by monkeypox virus which occurs primarily in Central and West Africa close to tropical rain forest where there is frequent contact with infected animals.

The symptom in human is similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients although less severe.” Idris added that disease surveillance team had been activated in schools and other public places in all the 57 Local Government Areas and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The commissioner said that the victims were under close monitoring. He added: “Monkeypox should be suspected in any person with rash, fever, chills, sweat, headache, backache, lymphadenopathy, sore-throat, cough and shortness of breath. Residents are urged to take adequate measures in order to reduce the risk of contracting the disease.

“Health workers should have high index of suspicion any person with the above symptoms in order to improve case detection. I need to state that though there is no specific to vaccine for diseases; vaccination against small pox has been proven to be 85% effective in preventing Monkey Pox.

There is also no specific anti-viral therapy for monkey pox, however the diseases is selflimiting and could be managed conservatively.” Idris, however, advised residents to be vigilant and report any suspected cases of the disease to the nearest public health facility or the Directorate of Diseases Control in the state Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, Asibong said victim would not be released until samples sent to Abuja for confirmation of the tests had been received.

The commissioner, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone yesterday, refused to disclose the name of the victim. He said: “I cannot give you his name but he is in a stable condition and we have taken every measure to ensure that we contain any outbreak. Remember that this is only a suspected case and not that anything has been confirmed. But we have mobilised to ensure that we contain any outbreak.”

