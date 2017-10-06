Monkeypox infects doctor, 10 others

No cause for alarm, says Health Minister

Palpable fear has gripped residents of Bayelsa State following the sudden outbreak of monkeypox. Yesterday, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Ebitimitula Etebu, urged citizens to observe hand hygiene and ensure they don’t come in contact with dead animals and their secretions. According to him, the disease is airborne and very infectious. He described monkeypox as a viral illness caused by a group of viruses including chickenpox and smallpox.

He noted that the first case was noticed in the Democratic Republic of Congo and subsequently it had outbreaks in West African region. Also, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has called for calm on the reported suspected cases of monkeypox in Bayelsa State. Speaking on a radio programme in Yenagoa, Etebu said: “We have mobilised virtually every arsenal at our disposal in terms of sensitising the general public and making them aware of this virus through radio programmes, jingles and fliers.”

Etebu, who said that the state was on top of the situation, added: “A lot of people have come down with the symptoms but they are hiding in their houses. If they hide, there is the propensity for the infection to spread. It’s better to quarantine and treat them, so that we can interrupt the spread of the disease. People should be calm and they shouldn’t get frightened.

The state has distributed personal protective equipment to workers and they are using it.” He listed the symptoms of monkeypox as severe headache,fever and back pains amongst others.

Etebu disclosed that the most worrisome of all the signs were rashes bigger than those caused by chickenpox. The commissioner said the rashes were usually frightening and covered the whole body of an infected person.

The virus, according to him, has the Central African and the West African types. He said that the West African type was milder and had no records of mortality. The commissioner also disclosed that the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had mobilised fully to the state.

He said: “We noticed the first index case from Agbura where somebody was purported to have killed and eaten a monkey, and after that the people who are neighbours and families started developing these rashes.”

Etebu, who said that the symptoms were seen as far as Biseni, added that he and his team had invited the NCDC together with the ministry’s epidemiological team. He said that they had been able to trace most of the people who came in contact with the patients.

He said: “So far, we have 10 patients and we have created an isolation centre at the NDUTH. Most of them are on admission, and we’re following up the 49 cases that we are suspecting might come down with the illness. As a state, we’re taking care of all the expenses of all the isolated cases.”

The commissioner disclosed that a medical doctor and 10 persons, who came down with the monkey pox had been quarantined in an isolation centre created at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) Okolobiri, Yenagoa.He said that the centre was created by NCDC and the epidemiological team of the state’s Ministry of Health to stop the spread of the virus. Etebu noted that samples of the virus had been sent to the World Health Organisation Laboratory in Dakar, Senegal for confirmation.

He said: “It has not been confirmed, but we have sent samples to the World Health Organisation (WHO) reference laboratory in Dakar, Senegal. When that comes out, we will be sure. But from all indications, it points towards it.”

The commissioner said the virus was first seen in monkey, but could also be found in all bush animals such as rats, squirrels and antelopes. According to him, the disease has an incubation period and that it is also self-limiting in the sense that within two to four weeks, the person gets healed and it confers the person with the immunity for life.

Meanwhile, Adewole said that the health facilities in Bayelsa State had been placed on alert, the patients suspected of having monkeypox quarantined, while supportive treatments were being offered to the victims. He said: “Investigation is still ongoing and our partners are working with us on this reported outbreak while the NCDC team in Bayelsa State would give support.”

