Moses too hot for Chipolopolo

…Mikel, Ighalo, Simon also dangerous

The resurgence of Victor Moses in the English Premier League is amazing such that the player himself never believed his luck. All thanks to the 3-5-2 formation of Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte who has so much faith in the Nigerian and converted him to operate from the right side of the defence and midfield.

That was last season and Moses was part of the success story of the Blues as they clinched the EPL 2016/2017 title in style. Moses featured in almost all the EPL games for Chelsea and in the national team, he has also been very impressive. He brings in so much to the team anytime he is in the green-white-green colours of Nigeria.

In the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying series, Moses was not available for the first match against Zambia in Ndola which Nigeria won 2-1. He made up for it against Algeria as he scored two goals in the country’s 3-1 win in Uyo. He was again on song when Eagles walloped Cameroon 4-0 at same venue.

With three goals so far in the series, Moses is the highest scorer in the team and he is not even an outright striker. He has the potential to take on opponents at will with his dribbling runs and deft touches.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, will bank on the immense skills of Moses in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia today at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. If Moses could replicate the form he exhibited against the Lions in the encounter against Chipolopolo, he would be unstoppable.

He is expected to combine well with Mikel Obi, Moses Simon and Odion Ighalo to do the damage in this encounter. Speaking on the dicey match and the expectation from the Chelsea player, Rohr said: “Moses is a key player in the team and I believe he will give his best just like others for us to be able to get the results we need against Zambia.”

Moses himself has appealed to Nigerians to trust in him. He said: “People say I pick matches but I don’t. I will always be there for Nigeria anytime I am invited. It is a honour to play for one’s country.”

