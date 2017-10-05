MOSOP threatens action over oil production in Ogoni

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) yesterday threatened to mobilise Ogoni people against moves to resume oil production in the area without reaching an agreement with the people.

The group’s Media Adviser, Bariara Okalap, who made this known in a statement, accused the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), of forcing its way into commencing oil mining in Ogoni by claiming to have been handed OML 11. Okalap said the company had not shown interest in the clean-up exercise, just as he alleged that NPDC had refused to make financial contribution to the project despite taking over the liabilities of Shell.

He said: “Since oil production cannot go without hydrocarbon pollution, it will amount to double tragedy for our people if the earlier contamination is not first addressed, and another unleashed on the Ogoni environment. “A report available to MOSOP shows that NPDC and its agent, Noble Oil, is gearing up for oil extraction in Ogoni now.

And this impetus is anchored on a so-called agreement with a defamed group in the area that stood in the way of the Ogoni campaign for human and environmental justices for the people.

“Ogoni, we must say, have at no time given any mandate to such group to act on her behalf. So, whatever understanding reached with such organisation is not, and will never be binding on us.

“However, we would reiterate for the umpteenth time that oil extraction is not on the Ogoni card for now, but the remediation and restoration of the Ogoni environment, which has been delayed worrisomely.

“We are deeply concerned that while other communities in the country are treated with human face strengthened by respect, the Nigerian state through its agencies and officials has been treating Ogoni with disdain, as a conquered territory where pain and sorrow are unleashed unabatedly. “We must warn that our resort to peaceful advocacy as against the violent approach favoured by others must not be mistaken for weakness. Therefore, government should call NPDC and its agents to order as there is limit to our endurance.”

