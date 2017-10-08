Move beyond the 1914 Amalgamation mistake, cleric counsels

Flora Onwudiwe

The Senior Pastor of the Foursquare Gospel Church Alamo, Magboro, Theophilus Eniola Netufo, has appealed to Nigerians to exhibit the spirit of forgiveness so that Nigeria can move on in spite of the tolls that the 1914 amalgamation of Northern and Southern protectorates has had on the nation.

Describing the amalgamation as a mistake of the British colonial masters, the cleric noted that it is the main cause for which Nigerians have had to cope with disunity and civil unrest in the last 103 years.

His words: “What we should do as Christians is to forget the past and forge unity.

“Till today people resort to blaming Lord Lugard for bringing us together; this is not the time to blame ourselves and we should forge that unity and move forward, I believe we should emphasis on the things that will make us to get there. America today is made of many tribes yet they live together and Russia too, these two nations are making serious progress. We need to forget the past and forge this unity and move forward.”

Pastor Netufo, however, said that the Independence anniversary celebration was still very remarkable in the history of Nigeria. He said the church celebrated it with special song rendered in native tongues of three major ethnic tribes in Nigeria namely Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

He added that Nigeria can never break while hoping that the message conveyed through the special songs would be replicated in all the churches and mosques to move Nigeria forward.

“Today’s Sunday service is so special, because for a long time now, the celebration of the Independence anniversary has not fallen on a Sunday and that has spiritual implication, especially at this material time in Nigeria,” he noted.

He also urged Nigerians to heed the Stanza II of the National Anthem, “O God of creation, direct our noble land,” as best prayers for the Independence anniversary celebration and a signal there will be peace and plenty to eat in our land.

He added: “The greatest problem in Nigeria, is injustice; 80 percent of the oil blocks in the South are owned by the North, the wealth we have are being taken away by the few Nigerians and that is why there is problem in the land.

“We should pray to God to help us to be in the mind of our leaders to embrace justice, we have to be the agent of change individually and we have to change our attitude to life, which is the only way we can make Nigeria great.”

He also called on those people that kept our money in the foreign account to make restitution by repatriating the money to Nigeria and encouraged inter-tribal marriage amongst the youths, “that is the only way we can see ourselves as one.”

