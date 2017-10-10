Multivitamins in pregnancy cut autism risk

Women who take multivitamins in early pregnancy may cut the risk of having children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). According to a new study of Swedish women, there are significant differences in the autism rates of expectant mothers who take multivitamins when compared with those who do not take it. These findings are published in the ‘British Medical Journal (BMJ)’.

Past research indicated that ASD may develop in the womb and that a mother’s diet during pregnancy could have an influence. Multivitamins are a combination of many different vitamins that are normally found in foods and other natural sources.

Multivitamins are also used to treat vitamin deficiencies that being caused by illness, pregnancy, poor nutrition, digestive disorders, and many other conditions. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is the name for a group of developmental disorders which includes a wide range, “a spectrum,” of symptoms, skills, and levels of disability.

People with ASD often have social problems that include difficulty communicating and interacting with others; and repetitive behaviours as well as limited interests or activities. While some people that live with ASD are mildly impaired by their symptoms, others are severely disabled. ASD includes a range of conditions, including Asperger syndrome that affect social interaction, communication and behaviour.

About one in every 100 people has ASD. The researchers in the new study stressed that their findings cannot establish a cause-and-effect relationship between autism and vitamin deficiency during pregnancy but said the study suggests a possible association that warrants further investigation. For the new study, an international research team sought to determine whether nutrient supplementation during pregnancy can reduce the risk of ASD.

The researchers tracked 273,107 mother-child pairs living in Stockholm, Sweden, over an 11-year period ending in 2007. The ‘NewsmaxHealth’ reported that the researchers assessed the women’s reported use of folic acid, iron, and multivitamin supplements in early pregnancy and cases of child ASD were identified from national registers.

“The findings showed that the use of multivitamins with or without additional iron and/or folic acid was associated with a lower likelihood of child ASD.” “Together, the analysis appear to point toward a potential inverse association between multivitamin use with ASD with intellectual disability,” the authors concluded.

