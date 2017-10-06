Muslim group demands ousting of corrupt leaders in 2019ment

The voting pattern of Nigerians should be to kick out corruption and its perpetrators in public offices in 2019, a group of Muslim societies in the country has said. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced Saturday, February 16 as the date for the 2019 presidential election.

Rising under the auspices of the Muslim Rights Concerns (MURIC), the group, which poured eulogies on INEC for being proactive, maintained that this announcement came early enough to alert all stakeholders to the need for early preparations.

Director, MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who declared this in a statement, reminded Nigerians that corruption has been the major barrier that stands between them and higher living standards. “Although the present administration is tackling this social cankerworm headlong, some corrupt politicians occupying sensitive positions have been blocking its efforts.

The only way to ease out these corrupt politicians is to become active participants in the electoral process. We therefore urge all Nigerians to get their voters cards in order to vote out corruption in 2019,” Akintola said.

He continued: “Nigerian youths must exercise their franchise and refuse to be used as thugs who will unleash violence on innocent Nigerians. We charge parents, particularly women, to counsel their children properly and to ensure that they are not hoodwinked by political charlatans.

“In addition, we invite the electorate to avoid self-disenfranchisement. This is likely to happen if they sell their voters’ cards. Whoever sells his voters’ card has sold his destiny for a pot of porridge. Nigerians must beware of ‘stomach infrastructure’ politicians who will come to them with a plate of rice.

Why should we mortgage the next four years (2019 – 2023) for a paltry N500 or a plate of fufu? “Nigerians must beware of stomach infrastructure offered only during election time. It will only prolong suffering for another four years. We must vote for credible candidates in order to banish suffering permanently,” the statement read further.

MURIC, Akintola said, “seizes this opportunity to remind Nigerian youths to ensure that they get their voters’ cards as soon as possible. However, we believe that the earlier they get the cards, the better in order to avoid the rush usually associated with late registration.”

