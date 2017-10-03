Muslims seek Amosun’s permission to use Hijab in public schools

Kunle Olayeni

Abeokuta

A Muslim community in Ogun State yesterday called on the state government to allow its female children in public schools to use head cover otherwise known as ‘Hijab.’

It urged the Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s administration to release a circular, mandating school heads to allow Muslim female students in public schools to use head covers on their school uniforms.

The Muslim community, which comprises Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Ogun Area Unit and League of Imams and Alfas in the state, made the call while inaugurating the Muslim Students Parents Forum.

At the Forum held at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta were the state Chairman, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdur-Rasheed Mayaleke, Secretary of the League, Sheikh, Tajudeen Adewunmi, National President, National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Kamaldeen Akintunde, former National Coordinator of Dawah Front of Nigeria, Dr Rabiu Kushimo and the Ameer of MSSN B Zone, Mushafau Alaran, among others.

At the event, some parents alleged that most of the school principals and teachers in the state often molest any female student found using head cover, insisting that Muslims had the right to practise their religion anywhere and should not be restricted under whatever guise.

In his opening remarks, Sheik Adewunmi urged the gathering to be united in fighting against an alleged victimization, stressing that the nation’s constitution permitted freedom of religion.

“We should be allowed to use hijab in schools as our children have the rights to use it. Why preventing them from using it? It is part of the religion. We must join hands to say no to victimisation,” he said.

