Mutual funds: Need to boost public awareness

One of the major challenges that face new entrants in the field of investment is the trepidation of taking the wrong step in the choice of securities. A beginner usually buys one or two stocks and expects to make huge profit he has been made to believe comes from stock market investment.

Often, short-term disappointments happen in place of the profits expected. This leaves the beginner agonising over such investments, regretting he has not chosen the more rewarding investment options. Consequently, he may end up selling his portfolio and moving into another stock expected to do better than the earlier option.

Soon the stocks he thought were going to do better also begin to go down. Mutual funds represent one major vehicle to get share investing right from the start and avoid possible initial disappointments killing the investors’ enthusiasm. Mutual funds create a balance between the expectations of returns in a rising market and possibilities of losses when the market falls.

Mutual funds are professionally managed by investment managers that pool money from investors and invest them in different financial instruments including stocks, bonds, and money market instruments in a diversified manner with the financial aim of generating high expected rates of returns.

The investment portfolio for a beginner requires being constructed around a diversified group of securities, spread broadly across the market. This will create a low portfolio risk advantage and thus guarantee the level of returns required to transform investments into great wealth over the years.

Mutual funds operations in Nigeria came to the limelight for the first time in the early 1990s, as a result of the rapid growth in the financial sector induced by the deregulation policy of the mid 1980s. They emerged as part of the financial markets innovations that followed the policy of deregulation. Banks engaged in competitive floatation and management of mutual funds then as it is happening again presently.

A good number of them however, closed shop during the financial turmoil that followed while others remained relatively insignificant with limited impact in the capital market until the banking consolidation and the financial meltdown that resulted in plunge (depreciation in share price) in the equity market reinforced the investment bankers to start creating new mutual products.

However, presently the financial market is witnessing increased interest and investments in Mutual Funds in Nigeria, which according to market analysts, there is need to sustain the tempo through increased awareness.

With the meltdown, the Nigerian capital market had witnessed following the global financial crisis and other peculiar local factors, which resulted in mutual funds an optimal choice.

According to Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze “Investors that do not have in-depth knowledge of the capital market nor the time and expertise to analyse and invest in stocks and bonds, mutual funds offer various benefits, which include affordable access to expensive stocks, Risk diversification; mutual funds invest in a basket of asset.

Eze, who noted that except the investing public begin to access the stock market through investment professional, equities will continue to record loss in value, thereby hindering the growth of the securities market, said investing in mutual fund will give investors opportunity for professional fund management by fund managers charged with the responsibility of providing them with in-depth research inputs from investment analysts.

Chief Executive Officer, Modus Market Concepts Limited, Mr. Brian Ojukwu, said the fund enables retail investors to invest in various instrument such that if one is failing, the other holds fit, so instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, it is now spread across many instruments that may not fall at the same time.

“The whole idea is to pull together the resources of small investors and be able to make a pool that would afford such investor the opportunity to invest in choice instrument. It is about creating a portfolio, a meek portfolio,” he said.

Also, Managing Director HighCap Securities, Mr. David Adonri, said mutual fund enables investors who have shallow knowledge of investment to still invest wisely. Aside investing wisely, he said investors who don’t have enough resources could also invest in certain shares of their choice through mutual fund.

“For instance the question of funds required to invest in certain area may be beyond what an investor can provide at any point in time and such investor can still invest in that area through a mutual fund.

“Funds are important financial mechanism that investors can benefit and because funds can be very large in terms of financial returns. They are also important in every economy in being able to supply funds massively to some sectors that the funds can invest in,” he said. He noted that most foreign investors in the Nigerian Stock Market are managers of mutual funds, “as mutual fund investors can invest in both stocks and bonds.

“If for instance, there is a mutual fund that is a growth fund, that growth fund will identify stocks in the capital market that are ‘growth’ companies, again retail investors who do not have enough funds to invest in certain capital intensive investment can still benefit in those investments, by going through mutual funds,” he added.

Need for sustained education

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo has promised Nigerians that the commission will continue to ensure that the market remains vibrant in order to attract investors both locally and internationally. He said the current management would strive to develop domestic investment from retail and institutional investors “We will step up to reach out to the market and improve investment. On the international side, what is most important is the enabling environment.

Right now the rules are very friendly and that is why we keep changing them from time to time to suit best practices and attract investors,” he said. Mounir, however, stressed on the need for investors’ education both for retail and institutional to improve the level of investment from the domestic side.

He noted that SEC recently joined the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and other capital market regulators across the globe to celebrate the 2017 edition of the IOSCO World Investor Week (WIW).

The Investor Week was a week-long, global campaign for IOSCO to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas.

Last line

Given the expansive nature of the Nigerian capital market, it is expected that with sustained awareness, mutual funds will continue to attract numerous investors as many of them are trying to cash-in on retail investors who either do not have the investment savvy or the minimum requirements being demanded by the brokers to open an investment account for them.

