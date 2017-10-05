N1.5bn contract scam: Court dismisses Nwaoboshi’s application

Justice Abdul-Azeez Anka of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed an application by the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, seeking to vacate the order for the temporary forfeiture of his property.

The judge had on April 24, while ruling on an ex-parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ordered the temporary forfeiture of a 12-storey building belonging to the senator to the Federal Government over an alleged N1.5 billion contract scam.

The building was said to be located at 27, Marine Road, Apapa. The EFCC alleged that Nwaoboshi laundered part of N1.5billion, which he fraudulently obtained from Delta State, through a company known as Suiming Nig. Ltd. Joined with Nwaoboshi in the application were his two companies; Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Bilderberg Enterprises Limited.

In his arguments over the application seeking to discharge the forfeiture order, Nwaoboshi’s lawyer, Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN) accused the EFCC of concealing material facts in obtaining the order.

According to him, the failure of the commission to comply with the EFCC Act is fatal to its case and has robbed the court of jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The silk added that the temporary forfeiture violated his client’s right to own property as guaranteed by Section 43 of the 1999 Constitution.

