N1.5bn scam: APC woman leader, ex-SUBEB chair, others remanded

A High Court in Benin yesterday remanded in prison the Edo State Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Aisosa Amadasun, former Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prince Stephen Alao, and three former board members of the board.

The five people are standing trial over an alleged NN1.5 billion contract scam in a suit filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Counsel to the EFCC, Ben Ubi, had objected to the bail application of the accused filed by their counsel in the contract scam case instituted against SUBEB by the antigraft commission.

According to the 49-count charge sheet, the accused were alleged to have conspired to corruptly enrich themselves with various sums of money from the bulk sales of their own share of SUBEB contracts, an offense punishable under Section 26 (1) and other relevant sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Act of 2000. Others accused in the suit include Adams Osabuohien, Dove Momodu and Mallam Ali Sulayman. They had pleaded not guilty to the charge read to them by the court clerk.

The offences were committed while the accused were in office as chairman and board members of the board respectively in 2016. The former chairman of the board, Stephen Alao and Adams Osabuohien, a director of finance of the board, were on November 22, 2016 arrested by the anti-graft commission over their involvement in the alleged contract scam. In the charge sheet, Alao was alleged to have singlehandedly awarded the contract of N192.138 million for the supply of students’ plastic seats and desks to one Fugard Agriculture Development Company Limited, a company that belongs to his family.

He was also accused of awarding contracts to Geonom Associate Company Limited, owned by George Angboro, his friend, Anarole- Amio Enterprises, owned by his brother-in-law, Joseph Nandom, Bagudu Nigeria Enterprises, Julie Omonigho Nigeria Enterprises, J. Eenel Nigeria Enterprises, Osadebawen Nigeria Enterprises for pecuniary gains as well as demanded N22 million from one Lawrence Nyamali for the bulk sale of his own share of contracts.

Also, the APC woman leader, Amadasun, was alleged to have received N2.5 million from Chinedu Abiazia, N4.5 million from Goldust Complex limited abd N2 million from Odam Global Integrated Services, among others from different contractors as bulk sale of her share of contracts awarded to them.

