N1.5bn suit: Firm loses case against Chevron, Mobil

An Edo High Court, Benin, the Edo State capital has said that no Nigerian company was empowered to enforce any of the provisions contained in Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 against international Petroleum Producing Companies.

Besides, it said no indigenous companies had locus standi to initiate an action against Petroleum Producing Companies for non-compliance with the provisions of the Act.

The court presided over by the State Chief Judge, Justice Esohe Ikponwen has said in a suit initiated by a firm, CMES Flange and Fittings Limited against Shell, Chevron and Mobil Petroleum Producing Companies.

According to Justice Ikponwen, no indigenous firm had the power to enforce the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 against the international companies.

In a ruling delivered by the Chief Judge, the court upheld argument by Chevron’s lawyer, Dr. Momodu Kassim-Momodu that indigenous companies had no locus standi to bring an action against the Petroleum Producing Companies for non-compliance with the provisions of the Act since the Act already provided for mechanism of supervision, coordination, monitoring and implementation of its provisions with the establishment of the Nigerian Content Monitoring Board under Section 69 of the Act as the power to institute a suit for a breach of its provisions resided with the monitoring body only.

Also, the court ruled that no reasonable cause of action was disclosed against the international petroleum companies in the case as it lacked the jurisdiction to determine the suit against them, especially as there was no evidence before the court that the indigenous company bided for any contract with any of the three petroleum companies or that the oil companies had been awarding contracts to Accordingly, the court ruled that since none of them resided or had any business in Edo State, the High Court of Edo State had no territorial jurisdiction to entertain the suit as the failure of the claimant to comply with the mandatory provisions of Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Processes Act by endorsing the writ of summons as specified in the law had rendered the writ of summons fundamentally defective and therefore null and void.

Specifically, the trial judge said that the State High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the suit as the exclusive preserve of the Federal High Court which had jurisdiction over oil and gas matters and not the High Court of the State.

CMES Flanges and Fittings Limited, a Benin City-based indigenous company in a suit brought by its lawyer, LI T Erhabor claimed that Shell, Chevron, and Mobil did not comply with the Nigerian Content Plan in respect of contracts for provision of flanges.

The company also alleged that the defendants were mandated to carry out all fabrication and welding activities in Nigeria, saying that they set up a factory in Benin City to produce flanges, yet the trio of Shell, Chevron and Mobil had refused to patronize the company.

