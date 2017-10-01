N100bn Sukuk bond oversubscribed despite controversy

As the bickering between Nigeria’s two main faith groups, with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) firing on behalf of Christians, and the Muslim groups still continuing over the genuine reason for the sale of the N100 billion sovereign Sukuk bonds in the country last week, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has expressed its happiness over reported oversubscribed of the non-interest bond.

A statement by the DMO said the bond, which had been a subject of controversy in recent time, was oversubscribed by about N6 billion, saying the development shows the mass appeal of the ‘Sharia compliant’ bond which is making its first entry into the Nigerian debt market.

The DMO also disclosed that investors in the offer, which closed on Friday with a sevenyear tenor, included pension funds, banks, fund managers and retail investors.

The seven-year Sukuk attracted a subscription of N105, 878,320,000, according to the DMO. Director General of DMO, Patience Oniha, further said that the acceptance of the offer was an indication of the viability of the instrument as an investment option as well as a demonstration of utmost faith in the economy.

Oniha also commended the Federal Government for the policy support that led to the success of this initial offer, adding that it had been encouraged to introduce new instruments to aid government’s funding.

She also hinted that investment experts are optimistic that with the issuance, a new instrument has been introduced to Nigeria’s capital market, and has added to the variety of products available for domestic issuers and investors.

This is the first time the federal Government is taking this option to raise Funds and it has been seen as another innovation from the DMO.

It will open on June 28, 2017. Sukuk is an Islamic bond, structured in such a way as to generate returns to investors without infringing Islamic law that prohibits riba or interest, thus, it is an Islamic financial certificate, similar to a bond in Western finance that complies with Sharia, Islamic religious law.

Under a Sukuk, the issuer sells an investor group the certificate, which then rents it back to the issuer for a predetermined rental fee, while the issuer also makes a contractual promise to buy back the bonds at a future date at par value.

Speaking on the benefits of the bond, Director General of SEC, Mounir Gwarzo said: “Within the context of continued decline in the prices of crude oil in the international markets, attendant drop in both foreign exchange and government revenues as well as fragility of growth from major emerging markets like China, the need for alternative sources of capital to finance infrastructure becomes increasingly more compelling.”

He explained during a visit to the Director General of Debt Management Office that issuing a sovereign Sukuk would attract into Nigeria significant and affordable capital from the Gulf countries and other established Islamic markets around the world.

Gwarzo also said that issuing a sovereign Sukuk would send a positive message to the market amidst the negative investor sentiment that persists currently. Analysts have said that the Sukuk is yet another debt offering from Nigeria, who has been looking for all possible ways of funding her deficit budget and triggering the revival of its economy.

The DMO did a road show in Lagos to create awareness for the issuance of the non-interest bearing Sukuk bond.

The DMO, in a statement said: “Apart from serving as an alternative source of funding for the government, the Sukuk will also serve to diversify the investor base for Federal Government securities, promote financial inclusion and deepen the domestic capital market. “The offer for subscription will open in the week after the road-show and will be advertised in major newspapers.”

According to the DMO, to make it accessible to a wide spectrum of Nigerians, the minimum amount that an investor can purchase was fixed at N10, 000 only. Sunday Telegraph recalls that the announcement of plant to float the Sukuk bond has continued to generate controversies in the Nigerian polity in recent weeks.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had attributed the introduction of the bond to “clandestine” moves to “Islamise” Nigeria and promote an Islamic agenda.

But in his reaction, to the claim by CAN that the bond is one orchestrated plan to Islamise Nigeria, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, called on Christians to rise up and Christianise Nigeria instead of complaining that Muslims want to Islamise the nation.

“So, let nobody deceive you, I don’t think there is anybody who has plan to Islamise Nigeria, but even if they do, they have every right to do so. “They have every right to do so provided they also know that I have the right to Christianise the whole of Nigeria.

“The answer is not in complaining and crying; stand up like a man and Christianise Nigeria,’’ the Cardinal said.

Also reacting, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, lambasted the Christian association for what it called attempts to incite Nigerian Christians against their Muslim neighbours, saying it could challenge the constitutionality of the introduction of the bond in the court of law.

CAN’s stance was also criticised by the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto.

