N30trn scam: Senate to send erring firms to EFCC

The Senate, yesterday, said that it had concluded plans to hand over companies found culpable in its investigation into an alleged N30trillion revenue scam in the import and export value chain to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

The Chairman of the Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, Senator Hope Uzodinma, made this disclosure in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

He said that those to be handed over to the EFCC were those found to have manipulated the foreign exchange procedure and those involved in money laundering, round tripping and abuse of foreign exchange manual.

He further said that the committee would pass all established evidences against the companies to the commission for immediate prosecution. Uzodinma also stated that companies with established cases of infractions within the import, export value chain would be referred to the Nigeria Customs Service for blacklisting.

He said: “We have also established another department of the investigation, which is abuse of fiscal policies from Federal Ministry of Finance. Most of these companies that have applied and gotten approval as manufacturers of different products, assemblers of various products but import finished goods in the name of CKD will be charged for economic crime.

