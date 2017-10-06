N50 bribe: Inspector lynched for killing passenger

A police inspector attached to Girei Divisional Police in Adamawa State was yesterday lynched at Digino village on the Girei-Wuro-Boki Road for killing a commercial driver over a bribe of N50.

A witness said the inspector along with his colleagues had mounted an illegal road block on the ever-busy road. According to the witness, the policemen had flagged down a vehicle loaded with goods and passengers.

The driver was said to have offered the inspector N50 but the gun-wielding policeman rejected it. The witness said the policeman demanded NI00 which did not go down well with passengers on board. The witness told our correspondent that one of the passengers pleaded with the police to allow them to go to the market and that after sales they would be able to pay N100. The source said when the police refused to listen, the passengers asked the driver to drive off.

