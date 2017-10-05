N606m fraud: EFCC re-arrests Perm Sec in court

Akeem Nafiu

A permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Clement Illoh Onubuogo, was yesterday re-arrested within the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged SURE-P fraud.

New Telegraph learnt that prior to his arrest, Onubuogo had ignored an invitation from the commission seeking explanation from him over an alleged diversion of N606 million SURE-P fund under his watch.

The anti-graft agency had, on April 3, arraigned the permanent secretary before Justice Babs Kuewumi of the Federal High Court in Lagos on a three-count charge of failure to make full disclosure of his assets in a bank.

EFCC has equally secured an order of the court temporarily forfeiting the sums of N664,475,246.6 and $137,680.11 allegedly recovered from him.

The permanent secretary’s arraignment was due to his alleged failure to declare the sums of N97,300,613.44, $139,575.50 and £10,121.52 found in three of his bank accounts.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was later granted bail by the court in the sum of N50 million with one surety who must be within the court’s jurisdiction in like sum.

Prior to his arrest, Justice Kuewumi had adjourned Onubuogo’s trial over the alleged offence to November 30, after his lawyer, A. Dada, informed the court that he was indisposed.

When the case was called, there was no legal representation for the EFCC. But, not quite long after the case was adjourned, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, walked in.

The defence lawyer, A. Dada, who was already on his way out, also returned to the court to complain to the judge that his client had been re-arrested by officials of the EFCC.

The lawyer, while denying that his client ignored any invitation extended to him, berated the EFCC for arresting him after he had been granted bail by the court.

In his response, Oyedepo declared that no law stops anyone undergoing trial from being re-arrested for another criminal matter.

“The money belongs to all of us and we should all support efforts towards recovering it,” he said.

After the submissions of parties, Justice Kuewumi said having already adjourned the case, there was nothing he could do about the permanent secretary being re-arrested in court.

The temporary forfeiture order of N664,475,246.6 and $137,680.11 allegedly recovered from Onubuogo was made by Justice Abdul-Azeez Anka during the long vacation of the court.

The judge, while granting an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC on the issue, also authorised the commission to seize a property described as “Clement Illoh’s Mansion” at Ikom Quarters, Issala-Azegba in Delta State and a hotel on 19, Madue Nwafor Street, off Achala Ibuzo Road, Asaba, Delta State.

The court directed the EFCC to notify the permanent secretary, in whose possession the property was found, to appear before the court and show cause within 14 days why it should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

