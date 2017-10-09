Nadal wins sixth title of the season

World number one Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios 6-2 6-1 in the China Open final to win his sixth title of the season.

Australian Kyrgios began well but lost his way after he became frustrated by a line call in the first set in Beijing.

The temperamental world number 19 continued to let the incident bother him and later received a one-point penalty for continuing to complain.

French and US Open winner Nadal won nine games in a row on his way to reclaiming the trophy he won in 2005.

The two players looked set for a tight contest as Kyrgios battled to fend off five break points in his opening service game.

But having been angered by a line call, the Australian proceeded to complain to the umpire at two changes of end, which eventually cost him a penalty point at the start of the eighth game.

Spaniard Nadal clinched his second break to take the first set, and despite a spirited response from Kyrgios, there was no stopping the 31-year-old.

