NAICOM seeks partnership with Kaduna on compulsory insurances

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is soliciting partnership with Kaduna State Government on the implementation of compulsory insurances.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari, while speaking during a courtesy visit of the officials of the commission to the Kaduna State Government House, over the weekend, noted that such partnership would allow the commission to set up its branch in Kaduna, at a time it was considering opening more branches across the country.

Stating that the commission launched the Market Development and Restructuring Initiative(MDRI) in 2009, he stressed the commission was commencing the second phase of the initiative, which is the enforcement of the compulsory insurances across the federation.

Kari, who applauded the state government for the developmental projects across the state, implored the state to insure all its assets with genuine insurance companies, in a bid to curb the spread of fake insurers.

While assuring the governor that the state would benefit immensely from supporting the initiatives of the commission aimed at deepening insurance penetration, he pointed out that the partnership would allow it set up a branch and aid insurance compliance across the state.

He said such partnership would not only improve the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state, it would also generate employment while transferring the burden of compensating the victims of inferno from the government to the insurance companies.

This, he said, would allow the government focus more on developmental projects, rather than looking for money from the little resources of the state to settle victims of an inferno.

Responding, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, ably represented by his Deputy, Arch. Bala Bantex, said the state government would continue the discussion with NAICOM with a view to ensuring the implementation and penetration in the state.

Promising that the commission’s request will receive the full attention of the government, he added that the idea of sanctions to enhance insurance compliance was unavoidable.

He stated that proper adoption of insurance would contribute to the growth of the nation’s GDP, pointing out that the state government had insured some of its facilities with insurance firms, although, he said, the state would now be more careful in order not to deal with quacks.

The state government, he pointed out, was making it mandatory for market men and women to insure their goods and assets, pleading on the commission to always ensure that insurance companies paid claims on insured risks whenever inferno occurs.

On building insurance, he said, the state government was currently ensuring that quality materials were used for buildings, but would also be interested in ensuring that buildings and buildings under construction are adequately insured in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...