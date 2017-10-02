NAPPS decries unrestricted approval of private schools in Delta

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Delta State at the weekend decried unrestricted method of granting approval for the establishment of private schools in the state.

The association said survey in Oshimili South and Oshimili North council areas in Delta North senatorial district of the state had shown that more than 2,000 private schools were in a state of disrepair.

They, however, wondered why corrupt government officials in the education sector had paved the way for their approval while categorically saying that the existence of such schools had largely contributed to the failure recorded in the last primary six and BECE examinations.

The association’s chairmen in the affected council areas, Mr. Austin Onodarho and Carl Ofonye, in a statement signed by the duo in Asaba yesterday, copies of which were addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Commissioner for Education, Chiedu Ebie, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwo and Chairman, Education Committee, said the standard of education had dropped drastically in the state

Like this: Like Loading...