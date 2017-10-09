Nasarawa LGs shared N2.1bn in September

Local governments in Nasarawa State at the weekend shared N2.1 billion being the its allocation from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) for September. T he sum of N1.5 billion was left for payment of local government workers’ salaries after statutory deductions were made. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Malam Haruna Osegba, disclosed this yesterday at a news briefing after the state’s Joint Account Committee (JAC) meeting held at the conference hall of the ministry in Lafia, the state capital.

He explained that N1.5 billion was left for the payment salary of local government workers in the state for the month after some statutory deductions were made. According to him, local government workers would receive their salaries in percentages ranging from 60, 70 and 80 per cents respectively, depending on what accrued to the local government council and development areas in the state.

Represented at the news briefing by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mohammed Sani Bala, the commissioner said there was no augmentation to the shortfall this time around as what came in was exactly what was shared to the 13 council areas. Osegba urged local government workers in the state to be patient and show understanding with the percentage payment system, assuring that they would receive their salaries in full when allocation to the state improves.

