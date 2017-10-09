National Convention: PDP chieftain mobilises support for Dokpesi

As the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets closer, a former militant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alaowei Promise, has commenced mobilisation of the party’s leaders in the Niger Delta in support of Chief Raymond Dokpesi for the position of the party’s National Chairman.

Rising from a closed-door meeting at the weekend with major PDP stalwarts in Niger Delta at Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, the former militant, while urging other leaders of the South-South region to throw their weight behind Dokpesi, said the meeting was held to access the quality of Dokpesi over his ambition and that they had been able to convince some leaders present at the meeting to throw their weight behind him in the coming PDP national convention.

The PDP chieftain added that another meeting had been scheduled for Friday at Bonny-Island, Rivers State, were other major PDP stalwarts would also be briefed on the need to support Dokpesi and build a workforce towards the national convention of the party.

Promise said as a true PDP chieftain, who knows the need for quality and pragmatic national chairman, he said the party needed a man like Dokpesi who can lead Nigerians to the promised land by taking over the Presidency in 2019 from the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that Dokpesi had greatly sacrificed for the party at the national level.

