NBBF annuls Kwese Super 8 results, awards

sets up disciplinary inquest against participating teams

The Nigeria BasketBall Federation has annulled the results and awards given during the Kwese Premier Basketball League Final 6 Conference and Final 8 National Playoffs in Kano recently. In a communique released by the board on Thursday, it was revealed that the clubs that participated in the playoffs were given directives to seek for clearance before taking part in the competition.

“The Board draws attention to its directive by official letters and press releases to all its Affiliate State Basketball Associations and Teams competing in the Kwese Premier Basketball League not to participate in the Final 6 Conference and Final 8 National Playoffs organized by the former NBBF Board without clearance from the present Board,” the communique reads. “The Board notes that all the teams disregarded this directive with the exception of Mark Mentors and Civil Defence of Abuja, while Royal Hoopers of Port Harcourt attended the Final 6 but did not attend the Final 8.

“The Board has reviewed the above and after an analysis clarifies as follows: that the “Final 6 and Final 8” competitions held without recourse to the NBBF is not recognised by this Board. “All matches, results and awards given in respect of performances at both championships are null and void.”

Meanwhile, the board has instituted a disciplinary inquest against the teams concerned for violating the directives of the NBBF not to attend both competitions held outside their purview without clearance. The NBBF also appreciated all their existing sponsors for their commitment to Nigerian basketball

