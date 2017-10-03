NBBF to fix minimum wage for league players

The players’ representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ejike Ugboaja, has hinted that the federation will soon go into talks with clubs in the Nigerian league to fix the minimum wage for players.

Ugboaja made this known after a 2-day retreat with players plying their trade in the Nigerian Basketball League system (Premier League, Division 1, Division 2 and Zenith Women Basketball League) in Lagos.

The players’ representative, who rose through the ranks in the national teams during a career that spanned 17 years, said the new NBBF under Musa Kida was poised to protect the interest of players.

“As a federation, we are going to enter into a discussion with clubs to decide on a minimum wage for players in the league system. I am going to serve them and do exactly what they expect of me and no player will be left behind.”

He appealed to all players to join hands with the federation to bring the desired change and sanity to the league system.

According to Ejike who is also the President of the Basketball Players Association of Nigeria, the players associations will step in on behalf of players to look for educational opportunities home and abroad as part of their new policy direction to encourage players to combine education with

