NBBF renovates indoor hall for Club Championshipers

As part of efforts in hosting a befitting tournament, the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has approved the renovation of the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos for the 2017 FIBA Africa Zone 3 club championship eliminations starting on October 19, 2017. According to the NBBF Vice President and Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Babatunde Ogunade, the move became necessary to put the venue in proper shape in readiness for the competition which will feature 32 clubs (men and women) from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia.

“We have concluded plans at the federation level to ensure that we put the venue in good condition to host a massive event such as this. This will be the first time in a long while that the NBBF will be volunteering to host an international competition, so we need to make a very bold statement,” he said Ogunade added: “The lights will be replaced with modern and latest energy saving industrial bulbs which will reduce the heat inside the hall, help the press carry out their duties while the players will also play without any inhibition.

“The toilets which have continued to be a major source of worry will be put in good shape because of the magnitude of this event where Nigeria will be hosting dignitaries from eightcountries alongside FIBA Africa high ranking officials.”

